Taranaki Pioneer Village ready for Halloween Trick or Treat event with fun and treats

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Ruby Brookland receiving lollies at last year's Pioneer Village Halloween event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ruby Brookland receiving lollies at last year's Pioneer Village Halloween event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There are plenty of treats in stock for young trick-or-treaters visiting Taranaki Pioneer Village this Halloween.

Taranaki Pioneer Village board member Jon Palmer said the team at the village were ready to welcome families to the annual Trick or Treat event, with plenty of fun planned for the evening.

The event had been incredibly popular in previous years, so the team had put plans in place to minimise queues and wait times on the night, Palmer said.

“We are well prepared for the onslaught this year, so delays should be minimal. We’ve expanded the number of buildings open for the children to collect their lollies or trick the staff.”

He said he and the team were looking forward to seeing the range of costumes on the night.

“Fancy dress is a must for everyone as our safe secure street will be awash with excited children to show off their costumes and scare each other.”

Despite all the lollies being given out and the potential sugar highs along with scary costumes likely to be seen, the streets would be safe, he said.

“The Armed Constabulary Re-enactment Group will also be there to patrol the streets and make sure the children don’t scare each other too much.”

There would also be some games and dancing fun, he said.

“We are also putting on a disco and party games in the train station, so musical chairs is on the agenda.”

A sausage sizzle will be running on the night to keep youngsters and their adults well fed.

The event was geared towards children 13 and under, with an entry fee of $5 a child if they wanted to collect lollies, Palmer said.

“It should be a great fun-filled evening for all.”

The Details

What: Pioneer Village Trick or Treat night

When: Thursday, October 31, 5pm-8pm. Last ticket sale 7pm

Where: Taranaki Pioneer Village, Stratford

Cost: $5 a child if they want to collect lollies

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

