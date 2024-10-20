Ruby Brookland receiving lollies at last year's Pioneer Village Halloween event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There are plenty of treats in stock for young trick-or-treaters visiting Taranaki Pioneer Village this Halloween.

Taranaki Pioneer Village board member Jon Palmer said the team at the village were ready to welcome families to the annual Trick or Treat event, with plenty of fun planned for the evening.

The event had been incredibly popular in previous years, so the team had put plans in place to minimise queues and wait times on the night, Palmer said.

“We are well prepared for the onslaught this year, so delays should be minimal. We’ve expanded the number of buildings open for the children to collect their lollies or trick the staff.”

He said he and the team were looking forward to seeing the range of costumes on the night.