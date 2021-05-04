Rotary District 9940 pledge to raise $400,000 for new children's hospital in Wellington

Rotary District 9940 have pledged to raise $400,000 for the new children's hospital. Photo/ Supplied

Rotary District 9940 have pledged to raise $400,000 for a new children's hospital.

Stratford Rotary Club president Barrie Smith says the district put out an appeal to all Rotary clubs from Wellington to Waitara to assist the Children's Health Trust with raising the money.

The money will go towards developing and outfitting two whānau rooms for a new hospital being built in Wellington.

There will be one whānau room on each of the inpatient floors in the new hospital. The rooms give families time away from their child's room and into an area that will be bright and open with opportunities to prepare food, and a sleeping room for those with children in ICU, says Barrie.

"This is an amazing project for helping our children who need medical attention."

The new child health service and hospital will be known as Te Wao Nui – The Great Forest of Tāne.

Barrie says the project was started by Wellington man Mark Dunajtschik.

"He donated $50 million to get the project under way with the Government topping up the balance. Our local club was most impressed with this project and have donated $500 towards the cost."

The new hospital building will be known as the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood Building to honour Mark and his wife for their donation.

Barrie says the building is expected to be completed by October or November this year. He says the club is also asking the public for help.

"We are asking them to give a donation at our weekly Saturday morning barbecue outside Perera's Bookshop on Broadway. During the week Perera's have our donation box on their counter."

He says the club has received a good response.

"So far we have raised over $200 from the public. Over the next four weeks we will be accepting donations for the hospital."