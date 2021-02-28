Photos: Hāwera puts on a show for AmeriCARna on Friday

The streets of Hāwera were awash with red, white and blue on Friday afternoon. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The streets of Hāwera were awash with red, white and blue as businesses and residents in the town went all out to welcome the cars of AmeriCARna on Friday afternoon last week.

Frances Higgins and Daisy the Daschund came from Whanganui in their 1968 Chrysler 300. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Bryan Vickery was kept busy as emcee of the event as well as judging several competitions including best window displays, best dressed staff and the AmeriCARna fashion parade.

Ms AmeriCARna winner, Gemma Nickel. Photo / Supplied

Petra Finer, of Bizlink Hāwera, says the team at Bizlink were impressed with the effort put in by businesses and individuals in the town.

"We are in awe of the effort our locals go to to make the town a vibrant space on the day."

The team at the SPCA Empawrium Op Shop in Hawera received second place for best dressed and first place for best window display on the day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Manager of the SPCA Empawrium Op Shop, Shelly Green, was delighted with the news their store had come first in the window display competition and second in the best dressed staff competition.

"I love the rock and roll era myself and have a really big collection of things from then, from dresses and outfits through to retro kitchenalia, so I dug around at home and brought some of the stuff in."

The food looked appetising, but wasn't edible, it was made out of paint, polystyrene and other items. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Once she handed out the dresses and skirts to the rest of the store team, they made the outfits their own, she said, accessorising them to suit. The window displays were also a team effort, with all the tempting looking food in the window actually made from paint, polystyrene and glue, and many of the retro items themselves coming from Shelly's own home.

The staff at Ballantynes in Hawera, pictured here with judge Bryan Vickery, won the best dressed category for businesses in the town. Photo / Supplied

With the SPCA team in first place for window display, second place went to Pot of Gold and third to Mondo Travel in a stiff competition, said Bryan. When it came to best dressed staff, the "pink ladies" at Ballentynes won first place, the SPCA team second and Charmaine's Coffee lounge came in third.

Nine-year-old Capri Anderson was all smiles as she took her seat on the mechanical bull. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The mechanical bull in the town square was a popular attraction on the day, with plenty of entrants trying to stay seated on the bucking mechanical bull. Nine-year-olds Capri Anderson and Lee McMahon, both from Normanby School, were among those who had a go, with both of them saying it was harder than it looked.

Capri Anderson manages to hold on as the bull starts moving faster. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Capri was still smiling as she fell off the bull after an impressive amount of time staying seated. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Lee McMahon, 9, was eager to test his balance skills on the mechanical bull. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Letting go of the reins proved to be a mistake. Photo / Ilona Hanne