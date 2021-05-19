New supervision ratio introduced at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex

Customer and leisure services manager Andrea Mathews with Zara (3) and Olive Old (14 months) and Helen Dudley.

The introduction of a new supervisor ratio at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex is aimed at keeping tamariki safe in the water.

A new three-to-one ratio rule was introduced this month, meaning one supervisor or caregiver over the age of 16 can only supervise a maximum of three children under the age of 8.

This replaces the previous rule where a supervisor could supervise a group of children under 8, Stratford District Council customer and leisure services manager Andrea Mathews says.

Andrea says it has always been a recommendation, but it has recently been changed into a direct ruling by PoolSafe.

PoolSafe is an accreditation system that ensures best practice management of aquatic facilities, which the TSB Pool is signed up to.

Andrea says it is important everyone understands the reasons behind the new rule.

"We understand it may be more difficult for some customers to bring in their children. We tried to find a balance without limiting people and keeping young ones safe. We found that a supervisor can only keep a close eye on a maximum of three children; any more can be difficult."

Andrea says the ratio rule and active supervision is vital for the safety of children at the facility.

"Active supervision means the caregiver is watching the child or children at all times and is able to provide assistance before a member of staff is required to."

She says the best thing a supervisor can do is to get in the pool with the children.

"We see a lot of people sit on the side of the pool distracted by devices or reading books. This isn't active supervision. The best thing you can do is put on your togs and jump in the pool with them. Kids love playing in the pool with their supervisors and we know supervisors love it too once they've made the splash."

The pool encourages this by having no entry fee for a supervisor.

"If they are actively supervising a child in the pool there is no cost."

She says the response to the ratio rule has been positive.

"We've had a few concerns involving birthday parties, but we have birthday party hosts at the pool who can help with the ratios. People understand the change is important for the safety of our young pool users and have welcomed it positively."