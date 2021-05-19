Stratford Careers Expo provides path to success for local job seekers

Stratford High School students (from left) Rebekah Hodge (16), Ephraim Ingram (15) and Korban Johnson (15) enjoyed looking at the stalls at the careers expo.

On Friday last week the Stratford War Memorial centre was packed with local businesses, services and training providers.

Workforce coordinator Lisa Holland says with more than 30 stalls set up on the day, a wide range of careers and industries was represented.

"From the Defence Force, police, the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, Tree Machine Services, the Flyers Swim Squad, and other local businesses, there was something for everyone."

The careers expo was hosted by the Stratford Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Workforce Programme, with support from the Ministry of Social Development, Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, Rapid Relief Team and the Stratford District Youth Council.

Year 12 Stratford High School student Rebekah Hodge (16) says she came to the expo already knowing what she wanted to do, and came away with more knowledge abut her chosen career.

There were more than 30 stalls at the careers expo.

"I want to be a police officer and I was really pleased that the police had a stall. Talking to people from the job has made me realise it is something I definitely want to do. They were able to answer the questions I had as well which made me more confident about my future."

Ephraim Ingram (15) says the careers expo gave him the opportunity to explore different career paths.

"I don't have a plan set yet but it was interesting learning about different jobs. It's given me a push in the right direction."

Ryan Johnson (16) says he came to the expo not knowing what he wanted to do in the future.

"I visited the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy stall and had a go on their flying simulator. Talking to the people at the stall made me think I might want to pursue a career in aviation."

Ryan Johnson (16) enjoyed using the flying simulator.

Christian Guero, a second year student pilot at the academy, says the simulator was popular.

"The simulator gives people a virtual view of what it's like to fly a plane."

He says the careers expo is a great way to educate young people.

"It helps them learn about different career paths and gives them a push in the right direction."

Christian enjoys what he does.

"It was something I had always wanted to do and it's great to have the opportunity to encourage and show others what a career in aviation offers."

Lisa says she is pleased with the turnout.

"Seeing the community come out just really takes your breath away. This is an awesome community and a great event to bring it together."