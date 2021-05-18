The Scratching Post pet of the week: Woopie looking for her forever home

Woopie is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Twelve-week-old Woopie the kitten is looking for a family to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Woopie has been cared for in a foster home with cats and dogs.

"She is really comfortable sharing space and cuddles with other furry family members."

Woopie has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Woopie or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.