Stratford Writers Group: Members pen tales at monthly meeting

The Stratford Writers Group members enjoyed their monthly meeting.

This month the members used a newspaper headline as the subject for their 10 minute exercise.

The headline was 'It may be boring but it's vital.' This was a bit of a struggle, but everyone came up with great tales for the theme.

The homework for May was 'Childhood Idols', and the members had a different take on this subject.

One of the idols was Gladys Aylward, a famous missionary in China just before the Japanese invasion. She set off with a large group of orphans over the mountains to the interior of China where they would be safe. Then there were such idols as cowboy stars of the 50s and 60s.

The next meeting is on Thursday, June 10, 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for the homework is 'A Country Lane'. As always, it can be poetry or prose, any genre, or members can write about something else if the subject doesn't work.