Stratford Press

Central Taranaki schools unite for kapa haka festival during Māori Language Week

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Central Taranaki high schools, schools, early childhood centres and iwi representatives gathered in Stratford for the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival on Wednesday, September 18. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“He kakeno a Kapa Haka i ruia mai ite haporo me nga tamaiki mokopuna. - Kapa haka is a family that has been sown from the ground with the children,” says Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival co-organiser Makere Gerrard.

That family was certainly to be seen on Wednesday, when over 150 tamariki and rangatahi gathered at Stratford’s War Memorial Centre to celebrate te reo Māori through waiata (song) and haka at the festival.

The festival was for kura who are part of Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao. The area it covers includes Stratford and the surrounding districts, from Midhirst in the north to Eltham in the south, as far east as Mākāhu, and all the schools sitting under the eastern slopes of Mount Taranaki.

Gerrard said it was an inspiring day, watching students from 10 schools and one early childhood centre come together to perform kapa haka.

“The seed of kapa haka strengthens from the community, children and grandchildren coming together like this.”

Students from Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan School, Stratford Primary, Avon, Eltham, Rawhitiroa, St Joseph’s Midhirst, Toko and Mākāhu schools and tamariki from the Stratford Central Kindergarten all attended the festival.

Central Taranaki schools showcased the waiata and haka skills at the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Image 1 of 14: Central Taranaki schools showcased the waiata and haka skills at the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Co-organiser Gemma Mattock said it was great to see lots of kids.

“This festival took place for the first time last year and already it’s grown so much. We’re happy to have the two high schools, the numerous primary schools and an early childhood centre here this year.”

The festival was planned to run in the middle of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori - Māori Language Week.

“It all fell into place. It was important to us to line up the festival with Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori as it’s a celebration of Māori culture, heritage, waiata and kapa haka.”

She said as well as having lots of participation, it was great to see whānau filling the stands to watch the kids perform.

“We had an amazing turnout at this event and long may it continue.”




