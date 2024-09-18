Central Taranaki high schools, schools, early childhood centres and iwi representatives gathered in Stratford for the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival on Wednesday, September 18. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Central Taranaki high schools, schools, early childhood centres and iwi representatives gathered in Stratford for the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival on Wednesday, September 18. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“He kakeno a Kapa Haka i ruia mai ite haporo me nga tamaiki mokopuna. - Kapa haka is a family that has been sown from the ground with the children,” says Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao kapa haka festival co-organiser Makere Gerrard.

That family was certainly to be seen on Wednesday, when over 150 tamariki and rangatahi gathered at Stratford’s War Memorial Centre to celebrate te reo Māori through waiata (song) and haka at the festival.

The festival was for kura who are part of Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao. The area it covers includes Stratford and the surrounding districts, from Midhirst in the north to Eltham in the south, as far east as Mākāhu, and all the schools sitting under the eastern slopes of Mount Taranaki.

Gerrard said it was an inspiring day, watching students from 10 schools and one early childhood centre come together to perform kapa haka.

“The seed of kapa haka strengthens from the community, children and grandchildren coming together like this.”