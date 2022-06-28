The senior pupils made clay flutes. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Midhirst Primary School students celebrated Matariki with a special learning day.

Principal Graham Sands says that on Tuesday the pupils spent the first half of the day learning about Matariki and creating art themes around the day.

"It's our first time celebrating Matariki as a public holiday. Schools all around the country are doing a wonderful job of celebrating Matariki and Puanga and it's significance."

He says the school is lucky to have a tight-knit whānau.

"Our whānau is very supportive of the tamariki learning about Te Reo Māori."

On the day, Nga Motu class (Years 1-2) learnt about the significance of Matariki.

Stanley Simons, 5, says learning about Matariki was interesting.

"Matariki is the mother star and she has six daughters. Each of the stars represents something different."

Chloe Fabish, 6, says to celebrate Matariki, people share breakfast as they celebrate the Māori new year.

"It's been fun to learn about."

Kaitake class learnt about the different names of the stars and what they represent.

Rhylee Marshall, 12, says each of the stars represent something different.

"Waitī is associated with freshwater and the food sources. Waitā is associated with the ocean, and food sources within it. Waipuna-ā-rangi is associated with the rain."

Koby Olliver, 12, says Tupuānuku is the star associated with what grows in the ground and can be harvest or gathered.

"There is also Ururangi, the star associated with the winds and Pōhutukawa is the star that signifies those who have passed on so we can remember them. Hiwa-i-te-rangi is the star that grants our wishes, and helps us reflect on the coming year."

The class also created their own stars out of black paper and cellophane.

The senior students learnt about how the stars were created.

Kayden Marshall, 11, says the god of the wind, Tāwhirimātea, was so angry when his siblings separated their parents, Ranginui the sky father and Papatūānuku the earth mother, that he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens.

"I had a lot of fun learning about Matariki. Also, the reason Taranaki celebrates Puanga instead of Matariki is that it's the highest star in the sky as the other stars are covered by Mount Ruapehu and Mount Tongariro."