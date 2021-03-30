McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football senior teams receive good results

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC senior teams played thrilling matches over the weekend.
The division one team hosted Kaponga in a thrilling match. Kaponga trailed behind 4-2 but managed to find the net twice late in the match. Brody Savage and Jamie Pretty continued their good form both netting twice. Final score 4-all.
The division two team hosted Woodleigh in a match played in excellent spirits.
Two-thirds through the match Stratford was behind 2-nil. However late strikes to Zac Dodunski and Brody Savage brought Stratford level and was a fair reflection of Stratford's efforts in the match. Final score 2-all.
On Sunday the annual triangular tournament between Stratford, Eltham and Woodleigh took place.
The excellent atmosphere contributed to some brilliant action on the pitch. The first third result was Eltham 3-1 over Woodleigh, the second third was Stratford over Woodleigh 3-0, and thirdly Stratford over Eltham 5-0.