Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football senior teams receive good results

Quick Read
James Pick controls the ball against Kaponga. Photo/ Supplied

James Pick controls the ball against Kaponga. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press
By: Zac Dodunski

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC senior teams played thrilling matches over the weekend.

The division one team hosted Kaponga in a thrilling match. Kaponga trailed behind 4-2 but managed to find the net twice late in the match. Brody Savage and Jamie Pretty continued their good form both netting twice. Final score 4-all.

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

The division two team hosted Woodleigh in a match played in excellent spirits.

The Triggs family defends against Eltham. Photo/ Supplied
The Triggs family defends against Eltham. Photo/ Supplied

Two-thirds through the match Stratford was behind 2-nil. However late strikes to Zac Dodunski and Brody Savage brought Stratford level and was a fair reflection of Stratford's efforts in the match. Final score 2-all.

On Sunday the annual triangular tournament between Stratford, Eltham and Woodleigh took place.

Tinesha Mcfaull (left) is challenged by Eltham player Shannon Washer. Photo/ Supplied
Tinesha Mcfaull (left) is challenged by Eltham player Shannon Washer. Photo/ Supplied

The excellent atmosphere contributed to some brilliant action on the pitch. The first third result was Eltham 3-1 over Woodleigh, the second third was Stratford over Woodleigh 3-0, and thirdly Stratford over Eltham 5-0.

Subscribe to Premium