McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football senior teams receive good results

James Pick controls the ball against Kaponga. Photo/ Supplied

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC senior teams played thrilling matches over the weekend.

The division one team hosted Kaponga in a thrilling match. Kaponga trailed behind 4-2 but managed to find the net twice late in the match. Brody Savage and Jamie Pretty continued their good form both netting twice. Final score 4-all.

The division two team hosted Woodleigh in a match played in excellent spirits.

The Triggs family defends against Eltham. Photo/ Supplied

Two-thirds through the match Stratford was behind 2-nil. However late strikes to Zac Dodunski and Brody Savage brought Stratford level and was a fair reflection of Stratford's efforts in the match. Final score 2-all.

On Sunday the annual triangular tournament between Stratford, Eltham and Woodleigh took place.

Tinesha Mcfaull (left) is challenged by Eltham player Shannon Washer. Photo/ Supplied

The excellent atmosphere contributed to some brilliant action on the pitch. The first third result was Eltham 3-1 over Woodleigh, the second third was Stratford over Woodleigh 3-0, and thirdly Stratford over Eltham 5-0.