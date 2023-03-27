Carina McQueen's 'Wade Vase' will feature in the exhibition.

“I always look forward to their exhibitions, you never know what they will bring in.”

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says Stratford Art Society’s exhibitions always surprise her, with each exhibition having its own flavour of local art.

“They display in the Percy Thomson Gallery twice a year and the work always amazes me. The members always come up with new and exciting artwork to display. It’s great to display local artists in this space.”

While she never knows what she will display in the gallery, she says she does know all of the work will be of a high standard.

“We will have some of our regular features, with Sue Ellis displaying her quirky sculptures, Carina McQueen with her unique still life oil paintings and gallery assistant Amy Taunt with her photography of scenes from Taranaki and around New Zealand.”

The exhibition opens on April 1, but the public has the chance to view it early on the exhibition opening night on March 31.

“This is a free event. We encourage people to come along and support the artists.”

The Stratford Art Society is inviting new members to join. Laura says there is a lovely committee of passionate artists looking to develop local artists.

“They run two exhibitions in this space a year, they hold workshops for artists, and also help local artists to develop their networks. Anyone can join the Stratford Art Society from around Taranaki. It’s a group that celebrates our local artists.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Art Society exhibition.

When: Free opening evening, March 31, 6pm. Exhibition then on display from April 1 - 30.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford.

For more information, visit the Percy Thomson Gallery Facebook page. For those interested in joining the Stratford Art Society, email stratfordartsoc@gmail.com.