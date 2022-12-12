Menzshed Hāwera won first place in the open category. Photo/ Supplied

Rain didn’t stop Santa from visiting Hāwera.

The high street was packed with festive cheer as the Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade rolled into town on Saturday, with people lining the streets to watch the parade, and get a glimpse of Santa.

The theme of the parade was ‘show off’ with businesses, clubs and organisations using the theme as a way to show off what they do best, and of course, showcase their holiday spirit.

Best Start - South Road won the school award. Photo/ Supplied

There were plenty of chances to catch up on Christmas shopping beforehand, with a number of stalls set up for the street festival.

While adults shopped there was something to keep children entertained with free jeep rides, a bouncy castle and Tinka the Train.

There was also the opportunity to get your face painted, and have a go at Virtual Reality, with VR Limitless setting up a display on the day.

Te Ara Pae Trust's colourful float placed second in the open category. Photo/ Supplied

Judges had their work cut out for them when picking the top floats. The school prize of $400 went to Best Start - South Road. Bragging rights for first place in the open category went to Menzshed Hāwera who received $500. Te Ara Pae Trust placed second, winning $350 for their float.

The third place prize of $150 went to councillor Diana Reid with the “Be a Tidy Kiwi” float. The prize money will go to the Friends of the Hāwera Parks.