A donation from a charitable trust will help keep the hearts of Hāwera safe.

The Department of Medicine Charitable Trust gifted the Hāwera Park Croquet Club a Zoll Automated External Defibrillator Three.

Club member Ricardo Pintor says it's been a long-term goal for the club to get an AED.

"It's an asset for the community as we're centrally located. We hope it never gets used but it's peace of mind knowing we have it there in case of an emergency."

Kareen McLeod from the Department of Medicine Charitable Trust visited the club to gift them the defibrillator and also teach them how to use it.

"We have gifted 140 AEDs around the maunga."

She says having a defibrillator is crucial in the event of an emergency.

"Every minute an AED is not on the patient their survival rate decreases by 10 per cent."

Kareen also taught the members how to do CPR.

"It's about pushing hard and fast and getting the defibrillator on as quickly as possible."

Ricardo says the AED is accessible 24 hours a day which was important for the club.

"There are very few places in our community that have an AED that's accessible at any time. Most of them would only be accessible when the place is open to the public."

He says to celebrate the donation of the AED, south Taranaki's first responders were invited to play a game of croquet and then have a barbecue meal, with food supplied from Silver Fern Farms and Countdown.

"They're the ones we call in an emergency. They keep our community safe and this was a way our members could become familiar with them but also a fun time for the responders who work very hard. Thanks to Silver Ferns Farms and Countdown we had delicious food to eat after our games."

The AED is stored in a lock box outside of the club.

"Pelorus Trust funded the lock box. We're very appreciative."

To use the AED, 111 has to be called to receive the code and the operator will explain how to open the box. The AED machine itself gives instructions on how to use the AED.