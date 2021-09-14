Garden Edge: Creativity encouraged in travel suitcase fauna and flora competition

The ruru creation won first equal in the 2020 fauna and flora birds, bugs and butterflies competition. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki creatives are encouraged to use their imagination to create a suitcase completely out of flora and fauna.

Garden Edge owner Lynne Newell has organised the flora and fauna competition for the past three years.

"The criteria is having to make the subject matter completely out of flora and fauna. I'm always impressed with the entries that come in. Taranaki really has some creative people."

This year people are asked to make a travel case using flora and fauna.

"It's up to the creator's imagination. They can fill it with items or they can leave them empty. The first year entrants were asked to make dresses, the year after swimwear, and last year the subject was birds, bugs, and butterflies.

"In last year's competition someone made a ruru in a tree completely out of bark. It was such an impressive creation."

The entries are displayed in the shop for the Taranaki Garden Festival.

"It's a real hit. I'm impressed every year with what people come up with and people like to see the creations. They're definitely worth the visit to come and look.

"The year we ran the swimwear competition someone made a one-piece out of dehydrated limes and used the peels as straps. It looked very beautiful on the mannequin."

Lynne says there are great prizes up for grabs for first place.

"The competition is open to everyone. I encourage Taranaki creatives to get involved and have a go, there's some awesome goodies to be won. Entrants are invited to a prizegiving on October 29, 5.30pm at Garden Edge. "

The competition runs until October 28. For more information, visit the Garden Edge Facebook page.