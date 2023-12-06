The free lessons will take place at Wai o Rua- Stratford Aquatic Centre. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

With summer just around the corner and more people going swimming, Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust’s (CTSCT) Di Gleeson says it’s important for people to know how to keep themselves safe near water.

Di, the trust’s community safety manager, says for the past six years, CTSCT has teamed up with Stratford District Council and Contact Energy to offer free swimming lessons to children over 4.

“Contact Energy funds the lessons and Stratford District Council’s pool staff facilitate the lessons. Since January 2018, we’ve helped 593 children learn to swim.”

Di says earlier in 2023 they trialled adult swimming lessons and with the course being so popular, they’ve decided to bring them back in January.

“We started a course for the adults during the year. It had such a great uptake we’ve decided to add it to our January free swimming lessons. I have so much admiration for adults who put their hand up to learn. They keep themselves safe while supporting others to keep safe as well. So far we’ve taught 12 adults to swim.”

She says participants don’t need any swimming skills for the course.

“They will learn the basics and how to be safe in the water.”

The lessons take place at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre, she says.

“This helps our course participants develop a relationship with the pool staff. They will be able to identify the staff and gain more confidence to use this wonderful facility.”

The Details:

What: Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust learn to swim lessons

When: During the January school holidays

Registrations: visit the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust Facebook page















