Before it dries off, people can expect an unsettled start to the season.

“People may experience wetter weather but that is not indicative of how the season will go as a whole. This doesn’t mean that every day it will rain, it just means, as a whole, the trend is unsettled weather.”

He said despite this, the area is expected to be generally dryer, with equal chances of rainfall being near normal or below normal.

“We are just reporting on the trends of what we could expect for this upcoming season.”

As we get into November and December there is the potential for dryness, Brandolino said.

“This is from those northeasterlies caused by La Nina. Historically, those heatwaves will create an inviting temperature for swimmers and surfers.”

He said another event that will impact the heat is the ocean temperature.

“We’re currently watching the water temperature and we expect it to be up, meaning it’s hard to get those long and frequent cold snaps. While this means warm weather for us, we have to think about what this will mean for the aquatic life.”

He said the best place to get up-to-date information is Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

To check out the forecast, visit: https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/.