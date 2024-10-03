Back row from left: Skylah Frank, Jack Taylor, Ben Spalding, Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning, Lukas McGowan, Eddie Chesswass, Freddie Chesswas, kids table tennis coach Steve Wasley, Donovan Fatley, Josef Hintz; front: Genevieve Chesswass and Emily Farley.

The Stratford Table Tennis group recently had its annual prizegiving and coach Steve Walsey said there was plenty to celebrate at the event.

“We started with some kids that couldn’t even hit the ball and now they’re playing wonderfully. It’s nice to see that progression.”

Walsey said the table tennis group had grown dramatically in numbers since its inception in August last year.

“The group has taken off. We started with a few members, but now we get quite a few.”

At the prizegiving on Wednesday, September 25, the kids celebrated their success and received certificates for their efforts.