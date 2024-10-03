Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Young players shine at Stratford Table Tennis prizegiving with trophies and certificates

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Back row from left: Skylah Frank, Jack Taylor, Ben Spalding, Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning, Lukas McGowan, Eddie Chesswass, Freddie Chesswas, kids table tennis coach Steve Wasley, Donovan Fatley, Josef Hintz; front: Genevieve Chesswass and Emily Farley.

Back row from left: Skylah Frank, Jack Taylor, Ben Spalding, Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning, Lukas McGowan, Eddie Chesswass, Freddie Chesswas, kids table tennis coach Steve Wasley, Donovan Fatley, Josef Hintz; front: Genevieve Chesswass and Emily Farley.

The Stratford Table Tennis group recently had its annual prizegiving and coach Steve Walsey said there was plenty to celebrate at the event.

“We started with some kids that couldn’t even hit the ball and now they’re playing wonderfully. It’s nice to see that progression.”

Walsey said the table tennis group had grown dramatically in numbers since its inception in August last year.

“The group has taken off. We started with a few members, but now we get quite a few.”

At the prizegiving on Wednesday, September 25, the kids celebrated their success and received certificates for their efforts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was a nice occasion.”

The group’s top table tennis players, Skylah Frank and Ben Spalding, received trophies for their efforts in the club’s Stratford open boys and girls competitions in early September.

Walsley, who travelled from Hāwera to coach the kids, said both kids have progressed well.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They’ve turned into some good keen players. When I gave them the trophies and told them they could keep them for life, their smiles were really big. Thanks to the Hāwera club, we were able to provide trophies for the two open competition winners.”

He said it wasn’t only the players’ skills that had grown, but their confidence.

“At the start parents would come in and say their kids lack confidence but want to try out table tennis. We’ve seen them open up and get out of their shells.”

Walsey said the club’s success was thanks to Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning.

“He got behind this initiative. He would always be there setting up the tables for the juniors. It’s been great to work alongside him, promoting the sport to younger players.”


Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press