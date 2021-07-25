Entries open for TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

TSB chief executive Donna Cooper (left) and 2020 Supreme Award winner Taranaki Instrument Services. Photo / Supplied

Entries have opened for the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, this is the 27th year the awards are being held.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari is proud of the awards' reputation and their high standing in the business community.

"The process is very robust and looks at the key aspects of how businesses are run. This is the seventh year that the TSB has supported these prestigious awards and the chamber really appreciates the support from the bank and all the other sponsors."

TSB chief executive Donna Cooper urges people to enter and make the most of the opportunity to get valuable insights into their business.

"It's not often you truly take the time to reflect on how much your business has achieved, the path you're on for the future, and the contribution you've made to our Taranaki community with all your hard mahi.

"By entering, you'll get a fresh perspective from having a critical eye run over the inner workings of your business, and that alone will pay dividends for your organisation, regardless of if you win. And who knows, it might just be your time to be recognised, so get entering."

There are 16 categories this year and one business will be named as the Supreme winner at the Awards Evening on Saturday the October 30.

• Entries can be done online at www.taranakibusinessawards.co.nz