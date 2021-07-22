Stratford Library's Read Around the Mountain challenge is back

Library and Visitor Information Centre team leader Bridget Roper says the challenge is back and better than ever.

Library and Visitor Information Centre team leader Bridget Roper says the challenge is back and better than ever.

Stratford residents are invited to fight off any winter blues with a good book by joining a fun reading challenge, starting Saturday July 24.

Library and Visitor Information Centre team leader Bridget Roper says the Read Around the Mountain challenge is back and better than ever.

"It's not just for our tamariki. Teenagers and adults can also get in on the fun. We're excited to open up the challenge to all ages this year. Schools are also encouraged to enter their whole class, they have the chance to win a special class prize if they do."

If you're up for the challenge, grab an entry form at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre in Prospero Place.

Teachers are asked to email library@stratford.govt.nz if they'd like to enter their class.

How it works:

Children (under 13 years) / School class entries:

Children read at school or at home for 15 minutes and get it signed by their teacher or parent.

Every hour of reading earns a voucher.

The vouchers can be redeemed for snacks, drinks or treats at a Winter Disco to be held on Friday August 27 at 5.30pm.

Teenagers (over 13 years) / Adults (over 18 years) entries:

Grab yourself a ticket from the Library and Visitor Information Centre.

For every five books you read, you go in the draw for a prize.