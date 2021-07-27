Sentinel Homes Taranaki wins award for Stratford new-build home

The Stratford home won the New Home $450,000 - $600,000 category. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford home has won an award at the Taranaki Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders, and craftsmen in each region across New Zealand. This year the competition had over 347 entries from all around the country.

The Stratford home, built and designed by Sentinel Homes Taranaki, won a gold award in the New Home $450,000-$600,000 category.

The home was built and designed by Sentinel Homes Taranaki. Photo/ Supplied

The 242 sq m home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces. The judges of the award say the home has been designed for family living and is well-oriented for winter sun.

"The impressive raking ceilings in the living room create a strong sense of space. The house features generously sized bedrooms with plenty of storage. The walls and roof are straight and true, the bricks have been laid neatly and evenly, and the horizontal cladding has been accurately installed. The doors are well fitted and have been painted with precision, and the linings have been finished to a high standard. This house has been well designed and finished to a high standard. It is a home the builder and home owners can be proud of."

Andrew Kuriger, of Sentinel Homes Taranaki, says he is pleased with the win.

"We are first time entrants and I'm very thrilled with the result for both the team and the clients. On the night I spent some time talking to the judges and they told me the house was an exceptional example of a new build. Our team couldn't be any more proud. We have a good team of builders and sub-trades who we work alongside with."

Andrew says Sentinel Homes Taranaki worked with the clients through the whole process.

"We worked with a young family to ensure their needs were met within their budget. We've become great friends through the process and we've caught up a few times. It's been a great journey."

Andrew says it's rewarding knowing the clients are happy with the finished result.

"It's the best feeling knowing we've given them exactly what they want. I love taking the time to get the design perfect and the reward is the clients' happiness with the finished result.

"The clients have said they love their house and wouldn't change a thing. They also said they would happily go through the process with Sentinel Homes Taranaki again in a heartbeat."