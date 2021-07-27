Over to you: Junior journalist Ellie Brady reviews Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ellie (right) and her sister Saphire saw the movie at the TET Kings Theatre in Stratford.

REVIEW:

During the holidays my sister, friend and I went to the TET Kings Theatre in Stratford to see Space Jam: A New Legacy.

I really enjoyed watching Space Jam because it got everyone to have a laugh at one funny scene or another. Space Jam is a very enjoyable movie that I would recommend to all types of audiences that enjoy a laugh and a good family story.

My favourite character was Granny, because she has a great sense of humour and likes to "go old school on his butt". She is also my favourite character because, while they only thought of getting her to join because she is a "senior", she doesn't act like one.

The TET Kings Theatre in Stratford is also a great place to go because they have a very friendly atmosphere and on not very nice days when you're feeling cold they give out blankets for you to stay warm and to enjoy the movie. They also make the best popcorn.

The details:

What: Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Where: TET Kings Theatre.

When: Session times: Friday, July 30 5.40pm, Sunday, August 1, 3.30pm and Saturday, August 7, 4pm.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is rated PG.