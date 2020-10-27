Eltham light party offers family-friendly Halloween celebration

'Eltham's Greatest Light Party' is a family-friendly alternative to Halloween. Photo / Supplied

A family-friendly Halloween celebration takes place in Eltham this month.

Event organising committee member Natalie Allen says this is the third year Eltham's Greatest Light Party has run.

"Both previous events had a fantastic turnout and a mountain of support from the community."

She says the event, organised by the Eltham Christian Harvest Centre and the Eltham Baptist Church, is a positive alternative to Halloween.

"It's a family friendly environment where people can bring their children and have a relaxing afternoon."

This year's event will feature bouncy castles and carnival games.

Natalie says she felt the need for there to be an alternative celebration in Eltham.

"It's great to have the alternative so the children can still celebrate in a safe space."

She says the event is also a great way to connect with the community.

"After spending lockdown in isolation, the organising committee felt the need to bring back the event and help the community reconnect. I encourage everyone to come along, bring their family and spend some good quality time together as a community. It's all about building relationships in the community and having fun."

■ The event takes place October 31 at 29 Stanners St in Eltham from 3.30pm-6.30pm. Entry is a gold coin donation. Food and coin are available. The event is cash only.