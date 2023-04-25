Representatives from the Stratford Park Project, Stratford District Council, Taranaki Regional Council, Tree Machine Services, Witt Te Pūkenga, Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Ruanui and local MPs celebrated the launch of the education collaboration.

Five kōwhai trees mark the start of more education opportunities in Stratford.

On Tuesday representatives from the Stratford Park Project, Stratford District Council, Taranaki Regional Council, Tree Machine Services, Witt Te Pūkenga, Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Ruanui and local MPs celebrated the launch of the education collaboration at Stratford Park.

Stratford Park is a community-led development between the Stratford A&P Association and the Taranaki Motorsport Trust.

The project’s aim is to provide A&P Showgrounds and an events centre, equestrian and motorsport facilities, a motorsport and transport museum, as well as a range of community and education opportunities.

The education-focused collaboration celebrated on April 18 is between Tree Machine, Witt Te Pukenga and Stratford Park.

To mark the start of the collaboration, five kōwhai trees were planted, to signify the growing connections between the parties involved.

The trees were donated by Sophie Armoux, who received the seedlings from her friend’s farm in Mangamingi. Sophie spent 10 years at the regional council as a land management officer in the riparian team and now works at Fonterra as a sustainable dairy adviser.

“This particular type of kōwhai grows in Eastern Taranaki.”

Andrew Murphy, Stratford Park steering committee chair, says the Stratford Park project is a collaboration between many parties.

“This ground has been used by the A&P Association for many years, the equestrian community has been using this facility for 100 years and the speedway has happened here for 60 years. We will continue to use this area for trade and the trade we’re celebrating today is the trade of knowledge.”

He said the site will be used as an education hub.

“We were lucky to receive funding from Toi Foundation and support from the Stratford District Council. There are many valuable people who work day in and day out for this project as a whole and without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

Students from the recent intake of the Taranaki Forestry Conservation course were at the ceremony to help plant the trees and perform waiata and haka.

The course is funded by Te Uru Rakau and NorthTec ,with Tree Machine contracted to provide the training. It is supported by the Mayor’s Task Force for Jobs, the Taranaki Regional Council, the Department of Conservation, the Ministry of Social Development and various forestry companies.

Through the collaboration, the forestry course will complete conservation work at the Stratford Park site.

Head tutor David Hare spoke at the ceremony and said it’s a privilege to be a part of the project.

“Our students all have different backgrounds and come from all around the maunga. They learn work ethic and tikanga while learning how to protect our whenua. We are looking forward to working on this project together.”

Tupu a Nuku, a Taranaki environmental workforce development programme led by Ngāti Maru, provides pastoral care and cultural input. Representatives were there on the day to celebrate the milestone.

Te Kahui Maru Trust chief executive Anaru Marshall says Ngāti Maru is proud to be involved in the collaboration.

“I think the vision for the facility and wider facilities coming here is fantastic for central Taranaki and the region as well. Our focus is education and we want to promote Stratford as a centre of excellence in education.”

He also said Ngāti Maru is proud to be involved in the course.

“It’s a privilege to support the kaupapa and work with the forestry course to provide pastoral care for them.”

Ngāti Ruanui vice-chair Ngapari Nui said the celebration was a great way to meet those who played a part in the collaboration.

“Ngati Ruanui is looking forward to playing a bigger part in the collaboration and strengthening relationships and talking about being involved in discussions from our perspective.”

Witt Te Pūkenga primary industries lead Peter Henderson said the launch is a milestone.

“It’s a great connection with several different entities. The collaboration is quite special and it will benefit education and increase opportunities. It’s still a blank canvas at this stage and there are so many directions it can go in.”

Angela Roberts, Labour list MP and Taranaki-King Country electorate candidate for this year’s general election, said the project provides the opportunity for people to continue their education in Stratford.

“There are wonderful people involved in this and it’s wonderful to see. This project is all about providing opportunities in the educational field.”

The National Party candidate for the New Plymouth electorate, David MacLeod, said the project is ambitious and exciting.

“It’s unique in so many ways. This is creating those opportunities for Stratford, Taranaki and the wider population as a whole. I’m impressed with the volunteers getting behind this and making it happen.”

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said the ceremony was a milestone in the journey of the Stratford Park Project.

"Today is a starting point. This project will not only benefit the people inside of it but the Stratford community as a whole."








