Concert: Stratford Senior Citizens Hall to be packed with entertainment

An afternoon of toe-tapping tunes is raising money for a local music club.

The Taranaki Country Music Club and other guest artists will be singing at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall next month.

Organiser George Worsley says the funds raised are going toward the Taranaki Country Music Club's jubilee in March next year.

He says the concert is the first one he's organised since the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"It's also the last concert I'm organising for the year. It'll be good for people to get out there and reconnect while listening to some great music."

He says the Taranaki Country Music Club are "amazing" to listen to.

"They're very good. I encourage people to come along and enjoy some great quality music."

■ The concert takes place at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall on November 4 from 1.30-3.30pm. Entry is $5 with afternoon tea provided. Raffle tickets will also be on sale.