Central Schools Touch Rugby: Children enjoy after school touch rugby games

The Toko Cowboys played against the St Joseph's Tigers in the competition.

Around 400 children from around central Taranaki participated in the term one touch rugby tournament.

Organiser Aaron Moore says there were 12 Year 3/4 teams, 14 Year 5/6 teams, and 16 Year 7/8 teams.

"There were a total of 42 teams. It's great that there are a large number of kids keeping active and learning different skills. It's also a great lead into the rugby season."

Aaron has been organising the competition for nine years.

"A parent approached me after a Rippa rugby competition and asked if there was something similar their child could do after school. There wasn't so I thought I would start something up."

The competition runs for six weeks in terms one and four.

"It gives the children something to do after school. It's also a great way for the kids to meet pupils from other schools which can make the transition to high school easier as they may recognise someone from touch rugby. It's all about making friends and having fun."

The Toko Cowboys team.

Coach of the Toko Cowboys, Rebecca Hutchinson, says touch rugby is a great way for children to learn hand-eye co-ordination and ball skills.

"It's really good for helping them improve their skills. The kids also meet other pupils their age."

She says she enjoys coaching the team.

"The kids are really good and it's great to help out."

Oli Wisnewski (10) passing the ball.

Caitlin O'Sullivan, 10, and Oli Wisnewski, 10, from the Toko Cowboys have been playing touch rugby since Year 4.

Caitlin says she enjoys playing sports.

Caitlin O'Sullivan (10) running with the ball.

"I really enjoy playing with my teammates and passing the ball."

Oli says he likes playing rugby.

"I like everything about it, it's a great game to play."