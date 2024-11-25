Advertisement
Bepanthen NZ Tattoo and Art Festival attracts over 250 artists

2 mins to read
New Plymouth's TSB Stadium was packed with people for the 14th annual Bepanthen NZ Tattoo and Art Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There was a mix of new and returning artists armed with needles and ink at the Bepanthen NZ Tattoo and Art Festival .

For Sarah Maxx, of Denver, Colorado, the 14th annual event was her first international convention.

“I’m having a great time. It’s been an absolute blast. I’ve never come across these ways before. I think it’s a very beautiful place.”

Denver-based tattoo artist Sarah Marxx inks Steph Maxwell at the 14th annual Bepanthen NZ Tattoo and Art Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Steph Maxwell was there on Saturday getting inked by the American tattooist. She said she walked up to the booth and liked Maxx’s style.

“I just thought, yep this is the artist for me. I got this cute little mushroom that Sarah tailored to match her style. I’m all for supporting artists in their creation.”

Christchurch-based tattoo artist Rosie Edwards, of Eclectic-Moko, has attended every festival but one.

“I’m in the south and the reason I love coming up these ways is the people. I get to meet so many new people and hang out with them.”

Christchurch-based tattoo artist Rosie Edwards regularly attends the annual Bepanthen NZ Tattoo and Art Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Each time she attends the festival she’s fully booked, something she said she was grateful for.

“The support means a lot you know.”

She said the annual event was well organised and run.

“I’ve gone to many conventions in Europe and this one here matches that energy. It’s cool.”

Edwards will be sticking around in Taranaki after the festival, opening up spots to tattoo more clients.

“Each time I come up here I set aside a week or two to tattoo the people who might have missed out on booking during the festival. It’s something I really love doing, I love the people.”

Event organiser Brent Taylor said the festival had a great turnout.

“We had over 250 artists and a lot of international ones which is quite good. We had artists from America, China, Italy and from all around Europe.”

Taylor said having a mix of artists allowed people to get tattooed by someone they might not usually meet.

“It opens up that opportunity. Unless you travel and book in advance, chances are you won’t get tattooed by any of these artists. It’s really good.”

He said once again, the event was successful.

“Everyone was bust tattooing and the vibe was amazing. Jon Toogood put on an amazing show on Saturday night and the Franklin Farm FMX team and Jumpflex BMX sent it all weekend.”

