The voice of Pak'NSave's Stickman is coming to New Plymouth.

A fundraiser for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust will feature live entertainment by Paul Ego.

Paul, a Billy T Award-winning New Zealand comedian, is well known for providing the voice of popular advertisement character Stickman, as well as his appearances on the television show 7 Days.

Paul will be providing live entertainment at the Flying High Lunch fundraiser next month.

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Bryce Barnett says the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter is a vital part of the region, and the lunch is a great way for people to support the work it does.

"The lunch will bring together local business and the community for an unmissable afternoon of fun and fundraising with all proceeds going towards the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter," Bryce says.

There is no question the community needs the Rescue Helicopter, he says.

"Our missions are at a record high and while the service has had a positive impact on countless lives and families, the additional missions have come at an increased cost to the Trust.

"It costs upward of $1.6 million to ensure our helicopter and dedicated crew remain rescue ready 24/7, 365 days a year."

While half of that cost is met through contracts with the National Ambulance Sector Office, the remainder is reliant on corporate sponsors and the Taranaki community, says Bryce.

"With 2019 proving to be our busiest year yet, we needed to broaden our horizons and develop more fundraising opportunities for this vital service."

As well as the live entertainment, the event includes a three-course lunch, a silent auction, and a fashion in the field competition for best dressed.

■ The Flying High Lunch event will be at the Plymouth International Hotel in New Plymouth on November 5. Doors open at 1pm, with the event finishing at 6pm. Tickets are available from: taranakirescue.org.nz/flying-high-lunch/

The dress code of the event is race day attire.