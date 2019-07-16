Five Stratford citizens are being recognised for what Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke describes as "many years of service and dedication to our community".

On July 30, four people will receive a Stratford Citizen's Award, while one person will receive an Outstanding Citizen Award at a ceremony at the Stratford District Council chambers.

Neil says all five recipients have given their time and skill to a range of community organisations over the years.

"One common trait that really stood out to me this year was the longevity shown. Each of this year's recipients has really given long service to their community in a multitude of ways."

Judy Drummond has been named a recipient of a 2019 Citizen's Award.

Last year the Outstanding Citizen Award, was created to recognise a person who has made an extra contribution to the community.

This year's recipient is Margaret Vickers, who received a Citizens Award in 2000.

Neil says Margaret has been a strong advocate for the community through the years, and he is delighted to be able to present her with the Outstanding Citizen Award.

Diann Jeffares is one of the 2019 Citizen's Award recipients.

This year's Stratford Citizens Awards go to Judy Drummond, Diann Jeffares, Raewyn McDonald and John More.

Raewyn McDonald is one of this year's Citizen's Award recipients.

"It is really nice to be able to recognise these people who have made such a positive contribution to our community," says Neil.

John More has been named a recipient of a 2019 Startford Citizen's Award.

● The Stratford Press will profile each of the award recipients over the next two weeks.