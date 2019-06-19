The artistic talent of some local children is on display along Broadway, Stratford, with flags celebrating Puanga - the star that heralds the beginning of the Māori year.

During the April school holidays, youngsters were challenged to design a flag for Puanga as part of the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

Five winners were chosen to have their artwork put on to a flag for display. Their designs, along with another designed for the town by New Plymouth design company Little Rocket, are now on flags along the main CBD area.

The children were all asked to explain the meaning behind their flags.

Charlotte North said her flag recognises Puanga is for everyone in the community, while Malia Walker said her flag shows the Sky Father looking down at Papatūānuku, the Earth Mother, with the cousins of Puanga in between.

Tisha Weston-Jacobson's flag shows Puanga is a star that connects all stars together just like a whānau.

Meiana Walker's flag showed the stars of Matariki, while Aniwa Vanstone Chilton's flag included the three feathers on top of Taranaki, which are called Te Raukura.