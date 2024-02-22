Kaleyden Colban-Herrick (12), Apryl Colban, Z Stratford manager Michelle Kennedy and Shaleyar Colban-Herrick (13) pose beside the 1973 Dodge Challenger outside of Z Stratford on Thursday, February 22. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A local family is cruising around the region in a very special car for this year’s Americarna festival

Apryl Colban, her husband Che Herrick and their children Shaleyar (13) and Kaleyden Colban-Herrick (12) are travelling in a 1973 Dodge Challenger that was previously owned by Apryl’'s late father, Peter Colban.

A copy of Peter Colban's funeral proceedings sits on the dashboard of the 1973 Dodge Challenger. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Peter died in February 2023, and Apryl says she’s thrilled to be able to honour his memory by doing something he loved.

“He’d always look forward to Americarna. He loved it.”

Apryl Colban says her dad, Peter Colban, loved Americarna. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says her dad worked on the car himself.

“He worked very hard to get it to where it is today.”

As well as driving her dad’s car, she’s also wearing his 2015 event T-shirt and displaying his funeral booklet on the dash, making sure her dad is still riding with them.

“It’s carrying on his tradition.”

As well as driving in her dad's car, Apryl Colban will also be wearing his Americarna 2015 T-shirt. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says she entered the event last year by herself for the first time.

“I’d always ride with my dad before. Entering with his car was a way to honour him by doing something he loved.”

The 1973 Dodge Challenger parked outside Z Stratford on Thursday, February 22. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The whole family is involved this year, says Apryl, just how her dad would want it to be.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of being in Americarna with him and it’ll be great to create some new memories with my family.”

Z Stratford manager Michelle Kennedy and Apryl Colban beside an Americarna flag. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Apryl works at Z Stratford and says the business has always supported Americarna.

“The staff love decorating the shop. Z Stratford is good at supporting local events.”

This year, the store has some extra special decorations in the form of banners that had belonged to Peter.

Apryl says it’s nice to have them at work with her.

“My dad gifted the banners to the shop before he passed. He’d always go all out for Americarna, decorating his house and it’s nice to carry on the tradition of using the banners.”

From left: Z Stratford manager Michelle Kennedy, Apryl Colban, Ryan Rosenquist-Adams and Katie Bolger underneath the banner given to the business by Peter Colban. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaleyden says he and his sister Shaleyar have always been involved in Americarna for as long as he can remember.

“Me and Pop would always ride together for it. It’s always been a lot of fun.”

Kaleyden says he planned all his outfits for the festival.

“On Friday I’m wearing a whole lot of American flags. It’s going to be fun.”































