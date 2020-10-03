Top NZ model Juliette Perkins and New Zealand professional football player Myer Bevan are dating, Spy understands.

Last weekend the pair enjoyed a luxurious lunch on Waiheke with billionaire Nick Mowbray for Perkins' 22nd birthday.

Three years ago Perkins, who was signed by IMG at 15, made international headlines for being the latest model seen out and about with Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio.

She is usually based in Los Angeles but has been enjoying time back home this year.

She and Bevan, 23, make a photogenic duo. The talented footballer moved to the Nike Academy in England five years ago. He has played professionally in Canada and Sweden and is currently playing for Auckland City as a striker. This year he was the league's top scorer.

He is also nephew of fashion PR guru Murray Bevan. His mother, Angela, co-founded All is for All, which set out to ensure disabled people could have an experience of designer garments and a wardrobe accessible to them.

This week at an All is for All makeup and clothes' workshop, Perkins taught participants everything she has learned on the international catwalks.