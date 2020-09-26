Organisers of Auckland's first big spring event, The Secret Garden, have their fingers crossed that PM Jacinda Ardern will agree to be their special guest DJ on Election Day.

The Government's Covid announcement on October 7 will decide if their event, which has been 18 months in the planning, will bloom.

Organisers say the PM has been invited for her skills as a DJ, and to show support to the event industry as it hopes to thrive in the coming boom time of summer.

The annual A List date by Off the Beaten Track events, has held its nerve and continued marketing and selling tickets through the latest Covid levels 2 and 3. This year the event will transform the stables at Alexandra Park in Epsom into a garden of pop-up entertainment and surprises.

Ardern is able to select her own slot among the star list of local DJs. "We have our fingers crossed that the PM can fit it in and says yes," says OTBT founder Paul Larsen.

"If we make level 1, it is a perfect way to tell the event industry, 'I support you' and I know it's been tough and hopefully we will all have something to celebrate," he says.

DJ PM in the house. Jacinda Ardern rocks the party.

Larsen is confident, that should the public health situation become sunnier and the city moves to level 1 at the next announcement, the event will be a huge celebration of the start of the larger event season.

"Many of summer's promoters are watching our event keenly. For us and for them, I hope we are lucky enough to enjoy a normal season of events and festivals."

"Having our PM in the DJ box on Election Day for 20 minutes, after polls close, would be magic," says Larsen.

The Prime Minister's office was tight-lipped as to whether she would take up the DJ offer.