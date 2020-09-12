Siobhan Marshall and husband Millen Baird have spent their daughter's second birthday - and Father's Day - on different sides of the Pacific.

The Los Angeles-based showbiz couple always knew that working in New Zealand and the USA would be a juggle - and that was before Covid-19 came along.

After months of braving the endless lockdowns in California, former Outrageous Fortune star Marshall, 37, came home at the start of August and celebrated daughter Remy's birthday four days later, in quarantine.

Dad, former Auckland Daze actor Baird, 47, had to wish his gorgeous daughter happy birthday from across the Pacific. Family and friends dropped off presents to the quarantine hotel and the staff dropped by their room, sang Happy Birthday and delivered dessert.

Advertisement

Siobhan Marshall and daughter Remy wish Millen Baird a Happy Father's Day from the other side of the world. Photo: Instagram

Marshall told Spy the pair were missing him but it was good to be back in New Zealand. Last Sunday, on Father's Day, Marshall gave a call-out to her husband on social media, with a video of him being his funniest best.

Baird is fast becoming a worldwide hit as host of gameshow Tetris Primetime. Meanwhile, Marshall has completed filming on Kiwi movie Encounters - described as a multi-genre anthology film, interweaving stories of chance meetings leading to a roller coaster ride of reflections on life, loss and love.