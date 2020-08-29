NZ's biggest model export to Oz, Eden Bristowe has married her long-term partner, financier Bart Meyer, in Sydney.

"Bart and I met New Year's Day 2017 and have been completely inseparable ever since." Bristowe tells Spy.

The new Mrs Meyer says her husband travels the world with her and supports her career as a model while still thriving in his career in technology and venture capital.



"Bart never proposed to me, we have called each other husband and wife for years and one day we looked at each other and said let's just make it official. We didn't want an engagement; to us it was always about being together. Being able to make this commitment in a year filled with so many changes made it more special as it brought a light into so much [Covid] darkness."

"We got married the way we wanted to, we booked a beautiful home on the northern beaches of Sydney [Palm Beach] and invited 20 of our closest friends and family. We organised everything within a month and the event for our friends afterwards only a week before."

Eden Bristowe said the wedding brought some light into a dark year. Photo: Lucie Weddings

"Initially we thought my mum would be able to travel to Australia from New Plymouth to be there, so we organised the wedding around my sister's birth of her baby boy, who attended the wedding at only 3 days old. After the very private ceremony we invited 60 friends to meet us on a superyacht that took us around Sydney harbour to watch a beautiful sunset."

"Because of Covid-19 it was hard not being able to have all of our family there so we found the alternative of setting up a livestream on Facebook so family from New Zealand to New York could watch.

"Even though we were so far apart, I could feel our families' love with us. We found our little silver lining and wouldn't change a thing."

Model Eden Bristowe has married her long-term partner financier Bart Meyer in Sydney. Photo: Lucie Weddings

Bristowe wore a chic modern bridal gown from Desordre Boutique, by Orseund Iris, for whom she regularly models.

Bristowe, of 62 Management, rose to prominence internationally walking for Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week. She has gone on to work with famed photographers such as Rankin and Ellen Von Unwerth.

Major global brand campaigns with Triumph Lingerie and G-Star Raw gave her top-model status. The 22-year-old is now one of the most prominent faces on the Australian fashion scene, regularly working for brands such as Sportscraft, Cotton On Body, Triangl, Napoleon Perdis, Kivari and iconic American brand Free People.