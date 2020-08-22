When the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March, former TVNZ Breakfast star Rawdon Christie once again changed gears in his career.

Christie was everyone's friend over Breakfast for five years, before getting the axe in 2016. Since then he has spent most of his time working at conferences and running his own media relations business.

"When the lockdown was announced in March, most of my work for the year was wiped out," Christie tells Spy.

"I enrolled at the Open Polytech and now, five months later, I have my Real Estate licence. I've just started working for Barfoot & Thompson in my local suburb of Remuera and I absolutely love it."

That's not all the self-described, extraordinarily talented Colin Firth-lookalike achieved during the lockdown and the folk on the northern slopes will love his new look.

"I also gave up the beer, got on the bike and lost 10kg."

This hasn't been missed by his Instagram followers, many of whom have responded to his post wondering if he's found an anti-ageing serum.

"There's been no digital enhancement and the hair's my own!" he says, excited about the new step in his career and says it fits him like a glove.

"I've been a teacher, a broadcaster and a business owner … but working in real estate is my most natural 'fit' - I spend all day helping people in my own community with some huge decisions and making the buying and selling of property a positive experience."

Christie joins a range of famous faces to flip houses. Former Shortland Street star Angela Bloomfield and former league player Manu Vatuvei recently revealed their career changes joining former sports reporter Hamish McKay, TV personalities Sally Ridge and Jayne Kiely, former league player Logan Swann and Headless Chickens' singer Fiona McDonald in the industry.