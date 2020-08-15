It looks like girls are set to run the world, with three Kiwi A-Listers expecting daughters.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett, Kayla and Shaun Johnson and actor Ido Drent and wife Mandy have all revealed they're due to have girls.

The Drents recently found out the sex of their third child, when they popped a balloon that exploded with pink confetti.

"It's very exciting times. The kids are both looking forward to having a little baby sister," Ido told Spy.

The Drents, who are already parents to 5-year-old Bastion and 2-year-old Elliotte, can't wait for their new addition.

"It's a pretty full-on season in the Drent household, but we're very excited to add to the family," he said.

As well as a new baby on the way, Ido has been juggling acting jobs along with dipping his toe in the property market.

He's been busy filming the second season of thriller series, The Gulf, on Waiheke Island - which is temporarily on hold due to lockdown restrictions.

While the Drents get ready for their new arrival, the baby showers are done and dusted for the Johnsons and the Barretts - with Sydney-based Kayla 38 weeks pregnant, and Hannah, due next month.

Two weeks ago Kayla's Sydneyside family of friends threw her a surprise baby shower in Coogee and last weekend the Barretts had a fabulous baby bash at their home in Remuera.

A massive display of biodegradable balloons, pink cupcakes and miniature baby bottles set the scene, along with a Baby Barrett cake.

And All Black Beauden proved pink isn't just for girls, donning a blush shirt and white chinos - while expectant mum Hannah looked radiant in a ruffled floral dress.