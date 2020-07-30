Former Blackstick Gemma McCaw's luxury wellness retreat has sold out.

McCaw is hosting her first-ever Women's Wellness Retreat alongside Dr Sarah Anticich at the stunning Kauri Cliffs' Lodge in Northland this November.

While mystery still surrounds the cost of the three-day retreat, the cost of a night at one of Kauri Cliffs' family suites is usually around $3000 - so Spy assumes the guests have deep pockets.

SOLD OUT! I have been absolutely overwhelmed by your wonderful response to our first ever Women’s Wellness Retreat.... Posted by Gemma McCaw on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

The three-time Olympian is excited to welcome her guests on a three-day journey of wellness, relaxation and learning. McCaw has the qualifications to teach, with a diploma in positive psychology and wellbeing and also a degree in sport and exercise science.

McCaw's Woman's Day column about all things health and wellness, garnered her plenty of fans throughout the country. She also has on the wellness coaching team former Blackstick Brooke Neil, who specialises in balance running and Yin style yoga.

Anticich is a clinical psychologist and specialist in anxiety prevention and wellbeing.

The retreat has plenty of mindful activities, including mindful bushwalks, gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinners, spa treatments, mountain biking, golf and after-dinner fire chats.