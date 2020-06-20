Hungry for romance post lockdown? TVNZ 2 is bringing back The Bachelorette for a second season. The network has announced they are looking for the Bachelorette and her suitors from all across New Zealand, age 18+.

It will be a welcome distraction for reality TV fans. With success stories like last season's Lily McManus and Richie Boyens and the first-season love match of The Bachelor, the now Art and Matilda Green family of three, there will be no shortage of guys and girls looking for love, and a fair sprinkling looking for social-media followers and a career in influencing.

No matter the travel restrictions, come filming, the network is promising breath-taking dates through to romantic rose ceremonies and they are looking for a leading lady who's ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

On Season 1 of The Bachelorette, producers pulled out all the reality tricks. McManus joined the original Bachelorette Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, forming a double act and Bachelor intruders were also sprung on the cast.

Who may the network be hoping fits the fairytale Bachelorette bill? Nakhid-Schuster was an unknown quantity but shone, even though she left the show not finding her Mr Right.

For casting, we are ruling out past bachelorettes from The Bachelor franchise. McManus has done that trick, but other reality shows are flush with talent. Social media manager Franky March, who starred on TVNZ Survivor NZ in 2018 would be a good pick, as would Australian star, Lauren Matthews, of My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals, who is currently on screen in the kitchen with her brother Mark. Matthews has been back in NZ from Australia since lockdown.

Max Key's ex, Amelia Finlayson has the profile that would pull in viewers. Six months ago, Finlayson started chasing her dreams in Hollywood. She has landed a job in media but after months of LA lockdown, we are sure she would appreciate some time back home and back in the spotlight.

A casting dream would be LA-based actress and presenter Kimberley Crossman. We haven't seen her celebrate any relationships lately on Instagram and, once she was announced, male fans would be queuing to get on the show.

Lastly, we hear radio star Brodie Kane may have been a starter for Dancing with the Stars. The talented broadcaster is always up for a challenge and would be an amazing Bachelorette, giving the show plenty of laughs. It would be great to see the lovable larrikin hitched.

As for the gents, well … guessing there would be a second show, one week into lockdown, Spy did a casting call for Bachelors on Instagram. Sadly our efforts fell only on K9 ears with George, a french bulldog, auditioning. So for now we are picking the two blokes from Season 1 who deserve a second shot at charming the new Bachelorette. We reckon Quinn Ryan got a rough deal, being dumped by McManus. He is happy back in Hawke's Bay and still looks to be single. Tavita Karika came home due to a hernia, something he thinks cost him the chance at love with Nakhid-Schuster. If producers do find they need to bring out tricks on Season 2, maybe both bachelors make an entrance as intruders.