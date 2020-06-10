Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has revealed what life was like living in lockdown in New Zealand after being stuck there while filming a movie.

Speaking to the LA Times in April, the star said she had been staying in New Zealand with her fiance, Jesse Plemons, and 2-year-old son, Ennis, since January.

Dunst and Plemons were in New Zealand filming Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, in which they play a husband and wife dealing with a brother (Benedict Cumberbatch) who disapproves of their wedding.

However, as the country's lockdown eased, the family were able to return to their home in Toluca Lake in late April.

Speaking about quarantine life, Dunst said they wanted to spend it outside of Auckland, so they rented a house for their son to have grass to run around on.

She numbered all the animals that were around, including horses and two old cats — apparently one of whom, named Sid, liked to bring back presents.

"Sid brings us a mouse every night. Last night, Jesse and I were sitting outside and he brings a full rabbit. I've never seen so much carcass in my life. I picked up an eyeball the other night," she told LA Times at the time.

Dunst added that she would praise Sid for "being a great hunter" before adding her fiance had to get rid of a mouse he found in the bathroom.

The actress also revealed the interesting way they helped their son potty train during lockdown.

"Yesterday we let him be naked all day and he'd pee outside in the grass. He thought it was so funny. He was so happy he could pee like a dog. It helps him with his potty training. He was pushing so hard to try to pee because he liked it so much," she said.

Longing to go home at the time, Dunst said the first thing she would do with her husband-to-be is to sit and listen to records.

"Jesse and I have a killer sound system. We shut off all the lights and we sit in the triangle – that's what we call the spot where the sound is perfect – and it feels like, certain records, it's like watching The Godfather for the first time," she said.

"I've cried. It feels like a religious experience."