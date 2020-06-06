Hannah Barrett and Kayla Johnston are keeping themselves super busy with new business sidelines during their pregnancies.

Accountant and influencer Barrett is expecting a daughter in September with husband, All Black Beauden Barrett and is busy with health supplements.

Former Silver Fern Johnston, also expecting a baby daughter in August with Cronulla Shark Shaun Johnston, has ramped up her interest in interiors, design and floristry.

Johnston has created an Instagram page called Casa and Coast specialising in home-styling and renovation inspirations featuring the couple's homes in Mangawhai and Sydney.

If their past work is anything to go by, the baby's room is going to be a stunner. Over the past week the Johnstons have turned the garage, gym and laundry of their Cronulla home into a flower studio.

This week she joked on social media about their first customer, with a picture on Instagram of one of their bulldogs.

This week Barrett became a director on the board of NZ supplement company Me Today.

"One of my proudest achievements to date, working along some incredibly smart individuals on the Me Today NZ board, I am extremely passionate about this company," she shared on Instagram.

In a Q & A about her pregnancy, she said Beauden had wanted to be a dad for a while and would like their daughter to call him Pa, and confessed they have not started their nursery yet.