A ZM Drive co-host has opened up about her struggle with anxiety as she urges people to check in on their loved ones.

Bree Tomasel, of the Bree & Clint radio duo, shared her experience on air in a bid to help others under stress feel less alone.

"I've been struggling through this time," she said.

"For a good majority of my life, I've struggled with anxiety, sometimes crippling and other times not present at all.

"Panic attacks, social anxiety, insomnia - I've had all these things," she said tearfully.

Despite her upbeat and happy appearance online, Tomasel said she still has down days.

"I love my life and I have my dream job. I'm living my dream every day, but sometimes dreams have bumps and sometimes you need to recognise that and you need to let yourself feel those moments."

ZM Drive co-host Bree Tomasel opened up about her anxiety on air to help others feel less alone.

In the midst of "one of the craziest times our generation will probably go through", she wanted to ask listeners "are you okay?"

"And if your answer is no, that's okay because I feel the same.

"Right now I don't feel okay and it doesn't mean we're weird it doesn't mean we're different, it just means we're being honest."

Tomasel said she hoped that sharing her experience through the pandemic would help anyone else feeling low.

"You are not alone, there is nothing wrong with you," she said.

"I hear you, I feel you, I am here with you."

She urged Kiwis to check on their loved ones and to ask for help, from the GP or a local service if they need help.

"I was really scared and worried to share this kind of side to me and I always have been because it's personal," she said.

But after she shared online that the stress of the pandemic caused her to break out in hives across her face, she decided to speak out.

"In today's society it's all about showing the positive parts of life and the highlight reel... but sometimes I think you also need to share the real moments and the moments that are happening to a lot of people, but sometimes not everyone is talking about it.

"I've learnt that there will be ups - and you need to relish the ups because they're really good moments. but there's also going to be a lot of downs, and you need to let yourself feel those moments as well."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202