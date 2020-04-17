Harry Jowsey, the season 1 winner of Heartbreak Island, has hit the reality show bigtime appearing on new Netflix series Too Hot to Handle.

This show sees 10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, but there's a twist ... the show is a no-bone zone.

The commitment-phobic contestants who all love casual hook-ups, have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, no nothing.

With every slip, the prize money goes down.

Jowsey tells Spy, he was essentially in the right place at the right time to get cast on the series.

"The show is kind of crazy, we get put in paradise where we are surrounded by gorgeous people and the opportunity to win $100,000. However, we aren't allowed to kiss, spoon, have sex or any self-gratification."

"As you can imagine this gets super-heated and money is spent causing drama and chaos within the retreat. Mind you, when I found out about the rules I cried ... I don't want to give away too much as it is all available to binge-watch on Netflix right now."

Jowsey and his Heartbreak Island co-star and best mate Kristian Barbarich are in lockdown in their adopted home of Los Angeles.

"We have definitely considered heading back to the homeland, however the fear of potentially catching coronavirus and in turn passing it on to anyone at home has made us stay put and indoors. I think we will be on day 38 of quarantine once this is released," he says.

"I think the lockdown is hard for everyone, however we are very blessed and I cannot complain about our situation as I know there are plenty of families going through extreme hardship right now."

Jowsey's biggest tip for pushing through Lockdown and keeping one's sanity is to keep active, keep your mind busy and try and lie out in the sun.

"It is super easy to get eaten up by your thoughts right now and feel unmotivated, however I feel if you force yourself to get out of your room, your motivation levels will creep back up ," he says.

Jowsey says he and Barbarich are still looking at a hopefully bright future.

"We have a few business plays on the horizon and a vodka company that is on the way. And as you can imagine we have plenty of fun along the way."