A bake-off between Seven Sharp hosts didn't end well for one contestant who tried to make a cake of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

On Tuesday night episode of the current affairs programme, comedian Laura Daniel challenged Hilary Barry to a baking competition.

"You have tried my baking haven't you?" Barry quipped before Daniel said it was pretty good.

"And you still want to take me on?"

Advertisement

But Daniel was determined to beat Seven Sharp's number one baker.

Each host had 120 minutes to make an impressive iconic Kiwi cake without using flour.

Barry decided to make a pavlova depicting Aoraki/Mt Cook — and it actually came out quite good with the host happy with her result.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry was happy with her pavlova creation. Photo / Laura Daniel Instagram

However, Daniel went with another approach and made a lolly cake of Ardern— and let's just say that our Prime Minister ended up looking a tad scary.

Even Barry had a good laugh when the comedian showed her the final result.

Daniel's creation led her to apologise to Ardern on Instagram.

"They say don't bake your heroes. But I wanted to try anyway," she posted.

"I'm deeply sorry, @jacindaardern. I truly tried my best with what I had available."

Advertisement

She ended the post with the hashtag #Nailedit.

To decide the winner, the team got the hosts from The Great Kiwi Bake Off to Zoom in and pick their favourite. In the end, they were both deemed star bakers.