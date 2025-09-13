Advertisement
Ne-Yo confirms polyamorous relationship with four partners after divorce

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ne-Yo is in a polyamorous relationship with four women, whom he calls his "wives". Photo / GC Images

Ne-Yo has a “phenomenal” love life with his four partners.

The 45-year-old singer isn’t “legally married” to the women he is dating but describes the quartet as his “wives” and admitted they are having a great time together.

Speaking on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream, he said: “My love life

