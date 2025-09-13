Ne-Yo is in a polyamorous relationship with four women, whom he calls his "wives". Photo / GC Images

Ne-Yo has a “phenomenal” love life with his four partners.

The 45-year-old singer isn’t “legally married” to the women he is dating but describes the quartet as his “wives” and admitted they are having a great time together.

Speaking on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream, he said: “My love life is phenomenal. I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here.”

The So Sick hitmaker, who has Madilyn, 14, and Mason, 13, with former fiancee Monyetta Shaw, Shaffer jnr, 9, Roman, 6, and 4-year-old Isabella with ex-wife Crystal Renay, and Braiden, 4, and Brixton, 2, with Sade Jenea Bagnerise, explained his 2022 divorce prompted him to live his life more honestly.

He said: “I’m 45 years old. At this point in my life, everything I do is about what’s best for me, what’s best for my kids, what’s best for my tribe. That’s it.