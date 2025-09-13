Lenny Kravitz approves of his daughter’s new romance with Harry Styles.

The 61-year-old musician recently met his daughter Zoe Kravitz and her new boyfriend Styles for lunch in New York and friends revealed he gave the pop star his seal of approval.

A source told People: “Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoe, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.

“Lenny has always wanted Zoe to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humour. He likes when someone can keep things light.”

The trio enjoyed a lunch outing at Sant Ambroeus in Manhattan’s SoHo and Lenny Kravitz is “all for” the new romance.