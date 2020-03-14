International Kiwi bridal designer Trish Peng is opening her first flagship store in New Zealand, a move that will see people taking selfies out front.

Peng, who opened a bridal atelier in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills three years ago, now has an Auckland store on Ponsonby's Mackelvie St. It features a stand-out pink door with white, gold and blush tones inside.

"I took inspiration for the pink door from the famous Paul Smith store on Melrose in LA, which is iconic for people taking photos outside," Peng tells Spy.

"My new store will be a one-stop-shop for brides offering custom bridal, off the rack, and accessories like shoes and jewellery."

The designer is also expanding to other countries through bridal stockists worldwide this year.

She tells Spy she feels lucky to be able to operate both stores on different sides of the Pacific.

Stateside, Peng has many A-List customers, but because of confidentiality, she would only name actor Brittany Daniel and reality star Kristin Cavallari, who have graced the pages of glossy mags with her designs.

The designer has developed a relationship with Laurent Perrier Champagne, which will ease the nerves of brides in their Auckland fittings.

"The demand for bridal couture design in New Zealand has been growing over the past year. Our weekends have been booking up 2-3 months in advance," she said.

The in-demand designer will see only 50 custom brides in NZ in any year.