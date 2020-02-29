Kiwi Top Model Georgia Fowler is off the market and dating an Aussie restaurateur.

The former Project Runway NZ host has previously been romantically linked to Hollywood stars including Nick Jonas and Leonardo DiCaprio, and UK pop star Harry Styles, but has never confirmed the rumours of romance.

Fowler is being more forthcoming about her new beau Nathan Dallah, showing him off to her more than one million Instagram followers.

Two weeks ago, Dallah, the co-founder of Aussie sashimi salad chain Fishbowl, called Fowler his girlfriend next to some loved-up snaps on his Instagram page.

Dallah is believed to have joined Georgia at a charity dinner in December and they have holidayed together in Sydney and in the Northern Territory, where Dallah first sneaked into one of Fowler's Instagram shots.

Next up, it was time for Fowler's new beau to join her in New York where the local paparazzi captured the pair all rugged in the winter weather strolling the streets of Manhattan. While there, the couple took in a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and enjoyed the Big Apple's famous night life.

The couple followed up last week with a romantic ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, where they frolicked in the snow and Fowler posted a series of snaps to Instagram from the exclusive St. Regis Resort, with one photo showing her new beau kissing her on the cheek.

This week, Fowler was shooting in her bikini on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island, but this time there was no sign of Dallah. Just days later he was back at her side in Paris as the jetset Victoria's Secret model's date at the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday evening.

A taste for hospitality men runs in the family, Fowler's Sydney-based older sister Kate split from multi-millionaire hospo king Justin Hemmes in 2018, after three years together.

Hemmes has reportedly purchased Kate a $7.5million Sydney home in Dover Heights for her and their two children.