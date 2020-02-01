Funny girl Laura Daniel has just finished her first week as a reporter on Seven Sharp which, she tells Spy, has been a whirlwind - and she admits she likes to be friendly and a bit naughty during interviews.

She says she hopes to follow in the footsteps of "lighter interviewers" Anika Moa and Tamati Rimene-Sproat.

"I like to make the person I'm interviewing laugh and have fun with me, so I suppose I've got some traits of both of them," she tells Spy.

"I hope to possess Anika's quick wit and Tamati's hotness."

She will do that next week as she talks to the stars of the hit TVNZ 1 show The Casketeers, Francis and Kaiora Tipene - whom she calls NZ's ultimate power couple - about their new book Life As A Casketeer.

"I'm pleased to inform you that they are just as lovely and cute in real life as they are on television."

In election year, does she think the Seven Sharp producers will set her free on the political leaders?

"Well, I'd be excited to see who is up for it. I'm always up for someone, and one time was with the Prime Minister herself – I haven't formally interviewed her before but she did agree to appear in a sketch with me, where I was in full Jacinda makeup, teeth and all. She was a good sport about it."



This year Daniel will be in more live comedy shows such as Two Hearts - the show she performs with her partner Joseph Moore - in New Zealand, London, and at the Edinburgh Festival.

"Working with Joseph is a great business move because we save on hotel costs," she says.

Daniel says that she would like to receive an engagement ring from Moore this year.

"Pressure makes diamonds right? Some words to live by!"