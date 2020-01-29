We're three episodes in to the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, and it's already been a rollercoaster of a ride.

And with last night's shock announcement of a second Bachelorette (whose identity will be confirmed on Sunday night) it looks like the drama has only just started.

Between all the dates, group challenges, rose ceremonies and eliminations, however, we'll forgive you if you've lost track on who's leading the race for Dr Lesina's heart.

To help you out, we've compiled the doctor's order - a weekly top 10 of who we're tipping to get that final rose. It's based on what we like and what we think Lesina likes and there's absolutely no rhyme, reason or science to it beyond that.

Yes we know another eight contestants are still going, but, frankly, they've done nothing - so far - elevating them to being worthy of watercooler goss.

We'll be doing the same thing until the lucky bloke(s) get(s) their gal(s). (We have no idea whether the second Bachelorette is in it for the long haul. These things are, of course, twisty-turny journeys.)

1. Tavita

Nautical but nice. While he initially slipped under the radar, his romantic - and ultimately undie-less - Titanic-style date with Lesina (minus the iceberg, at least so far) means he's crept to the top of our pile in week one.

2. Logan

Despite making me want to crawl out of my skin with his romantic comic book, Logan's Smokefree Stage Challenge-esque performance won Lesina's heart in last night's episode. How long can Logan run?

3. George

George earned his third-place spot for winning the Tough Mudder challenge and for the very sweet poem that he performed on night one. Remember night one. It was literally only three nights ago.

4. Flynn

Despite not doing anything noteworthy until episode three, the ZM Wild Card absolutely deserves fourth place for his "fortune-telling loofa" costume during last night's talent show thing. The MVP of the week in our opinion, although we're not sure Lesina would agree.

5. Aaron

While we initially tagged Aaron as a front-runner, he slipped down the ratings after a shambles of a date at Tree Adventures where he knocked over a glass of champagne and asked the producers to cut the scene. That one fell a bit flat.

6. Dominic

Another quiet one, Dominic deserves points for his outstanding Magic Showman reference during the talent fest. Hopefully we see more from him next week.

7. Quinn

He scored the coveted first impression rose in ep one but has faded since. He're hoping for a Quinn-aissance so we can see more of that amazing Jimmy Neutron hair.

8. Steve

A man we know only by his name and effervescent grin. Has he uttered a single word so far? TVNZ I beg you, give this beautiful chap some screentime.

9. Glenn

Where to start. From the bizarre letter writing, to declaring that the other contestants needed his permission to kiss Lesina, to the scene where he skulked around the garden carrying a lemon and looking like the wicked witch from Snow White. It was all chilling to the bone.

10. Daryl

Theoretically, the real-life actor and Official Bachelorette Mole should be near the top of the list every week, what with his promise to snitch of the other #lads to Lesina. But he's not really done that this week. We can only presume he's getting into deep cover before stirring in big-time down the track.

THE FALLEN

This week we lost four of the original 22. Farewell, then to:

Brendon

Look, I think we all saw this coming after the helicopter pilot took Lesina on the world's most awkward park stroll and informed her he didn't feel a spark. He understandably did not recieve a rose. Good luck and godspeed Brendon, choppa out of here mate.

Elliott

After revealing the fun fact that he likes hanging out in the nude, Elliott also crafted Lesina a rose out of a crumpled old tissue – which she then attempted to use to blow her snotty nose on. A mortified Elliot was one of three contestants sent packing at the inaugural elimination.

Tyler

It was safe to say barely-legal Tyler probably wasn't going to be the 32-year old doctor's future husband, but what really sealed his fate was when he told her he was fine with dating her because he already knows "a few old people". Incredibly, no rose was forthcoming. Perhaps he'll meet someone at his next school ball.

Clayton

Despite rocking some stunning stunnah shades, Clayton's love story with Lesina was short-lived. Eliminated!