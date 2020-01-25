While Beauden Barrett's new team-mates at the Blues are sweating it out in the heat during their pre-season training, he and wife Hannah are in Fiji celebrating their first year of marriage.

The 28-year-old All Black is on sabbatical and won't be joining the team until mid-April, but don't worry boys, he has taken a rugby ball to Fiji to keep up his kicking skills and has been sweating it out keeping up his fitness. He would need to after all the fine dining he and his wife have been doing.

His influencer wife was in Fiji with her family before her husband joined her for their first anniversary at the place where he proposed two years ago - the exclusive Fiji Island resort of Tokoriki.

Beauden Barrett in Fiji. Photo / Instagram

Pictures of the pair having a drink with Hannah's folks, dining at the same table where Beauden proposed and many more idyllic beach shots have followed. It's not all rest and relaxation, Hannah also shared a video of her husband in his budgie smugglers, on a work call trying to get a good signal.

The couple travel extensively and in the past year they have become very jet-set indeed.

Barrett missed the start of the Hurricanes' training last year for their honeymoon, which garnered envy with a stay in Dubai where the newlyweds enjoyed all the extravagance the city offers, followed by a stay at the luxurious Anantara Kihavah Villas in the Maldives.

Trips to Fiji, Australia and the Rugby World Cup in Japan followed and the couple started this year in Thailand with friends, before escaping on the uber-luxurious Eastern & Oriental Express.